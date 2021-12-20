A man from Kent has been disqualified from keeping animals for life after causing unnecessary suffering to two hunting dogs.

Benny Joe Eastwood of Ropers Green Lane, High Halstow, in Rochester, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 8 December where he was sentenced. He previously pleaded guilty to three offences under the Animal Welfare Act relating to two dogs; a bull lurcher called Max and a terrier called Skip.

RSPCA officers and Kent Police went to an address in High Halstow on 14 April 2021, after receiving information from social media that suggested dogs were being used in wildlife crimes.

RSPCA Special Operations Unit spokesperson, Will Mitchell said two dogs who were suffering from injuries, consistent with encounters with a fox or badger, were taken away.

Officers said they also found two dogs living in a wooden kennel block. A black and white lurcher, called Max, who was curled up in a corner had “obvious facial scarring”. A black and tan terrier, called Skip, had its top lip missing.

Eastwood admitted that both dogs belonged to him.

Eastwood told investigators that the terrier had had a fight with another dog but enquiries disproved this account.

Skip healing, after being found by the RSPCA with his top lip missing Credit: RSPCA

An independent vet who assessed both dogs and assisted with the investigation said the lurcher weighed 25kgs and that its ribs, spine and bones of the pelvis were easily visible.

In his witness statement, he said: "There were multiple scars on the muzzle, head and ears. The scars on the head were at different stages of healing and it appeared that the injuries...were not the result of a single incident."

Skip was found to have multiple scars on the muzzle and head. His ears had no hair and had multiple cuts.

The terrier also had part of his jaw missing and the vet said he couldn't see there had been "any attempt to treat this substantial injury."

The vet concluded that both dogs had suffered unnecessarily for an estimated period of approximately two weeks.

We work closely with the RSPCA on a range of animal welfare issues. In this instance we carried out a warrant on behalf of the charity to allow them to gather evidence which led to a successful conviction for offences under the Animal Welfare Act. The offender’s actions were not only criminal but barbaric and cruel. Sergeant Darren Walshaw of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force

The court heard that Eastwood was young and vulnerable, but accepted wrongdoing and was remorseful.

Eastwood was sentenced to 12 weeks custody, suspended for two years, and a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified from keeping all animals for life and ordered to pay £400 in costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force said: “We work closely with the RSPCA on a range of animal welfare issues. In this instance we carried out a warrant on behalf of the charity to allow them to gather evidence, which led to a successful conviction. The offender’s actions were not only criminal but barbaric and cruel."