Spiralling 25 metre high artwork erected in Brighton

A huge 25 metre high sculpture has been installed in the centre of Brighton.

The galvanised steel structure takes the form of a spiral staircase which springs apart in three directions across the facade of a building in Circus Street.

It's the work of artist Alex Chinneck, from Kent, who has named it 'A spring in your step'.

Play video

Commenting on the sculpture, Alex said: “A Spring in your step took three years to complete, weighs four tonnes,

"is 25 metres tall, and follows a non-repeating, expanding and contracting helical form - making it my most complex sculpture to date.”

This is not the first time Alex Chinneck has brought his artistic style to our region.

In 2018, He worked secretly throughout the night to add a giant zip to a house in Ashford. It created the illusion of the house revealing its interior.