600 Christmas dinners planned for students who can't go home for the holidays

Reading University is planning on looking after 1200 students this Christmas, as many are unable to return home due to the pandemic.

Catering staff are preparing 600 Christmas dinners for those staying on campus, the biggest Christmas holiday operation they have ever had.

Matt Tebbit, who is head of catering, says it will be a busy period for staff.

Many international students will not be able to return home becuase of the current travel restrictions in place.

For Mark Li, it is the second year in a row he won't be able to be with his family in China.

The university's chaplain says support is available for those staying on campus, with some people opening up their homes over the holidays.

Graeme Fairbairn is one of those inviting international students to his home for Christmas.