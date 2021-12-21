Meet the churches learning to do Christmas a little differently this year

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

With only a few sleeps away from the big day, and the pandemic once again causing concern, how are churches celebrating Christmas?

The last two years have seen a huge growth in streaming services - with churches reaching congregations without them ever setting foot in the building.

With some carol concerts cancelled and others facing restrictions, many are once again taking a more creative approach.

Brighton's Emmanuel Church, which usually sees thousands attend its carol services, has this year produced a movie, Son of Man, instead. So far almost 7,000 have watched it.

We believe the meaning of Christmas is in the name - the birth of Christ. It's a massive worldwide celebration about him and we believe there's no better place to be than in church. We love to be together, we love to sing. We love to celebrate Jesus, but now it's a new era, a different situation. We have to find creative ways of doing these things. Tobi Ford-Western, Emmanuel Church

Even the lighting of advent candles is now broadcast live at Canterbury Cathedral - a hybrid approach allowing it to maintain traditions as well as now reach around the world.

Christmas is bound to be different because of the care we need to take of one another and also there won't be the social occasions attached to the real worship going on in the cathedral itself. So that makes a complete change and a disappointing one but nevertheless we want to keep people safe and be part of worship whether at home or online, enjoying the music of the choir live or virtual. The Very Rev Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury.

St Peter's Church in Brighton has also taken a hybrid approach. Its leader, Rev Archie Coates, was recently nominated to take over the largest church in the Church of England - Holy Trinity Brompton - the birthplace of the Alpha Course. He'll take up the post next summer.

But St Peter's Church has not only tripled its attendance by streaming its carols, but also expanded its outreach - sending almost 1,500 stockings full of gifts to the homeless.

I think the pandemic's given churches a really good reason to be beyond just serving it's own, and because there's so much need in our city it's a very good way for the church to be involved in what it should always be involved in, which is care for the poor. Rev Archie Coates, St Peter's Church

Like most churches, All Saints Church in Maidstone will hold a service on Christmas Day, as well as a Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, but with restricted capacities. However, its cancelled others.

'I think the Christmas message from the Angel to Mary, to the Shepherds and the Wise Men, with that great shining light of great joy with good news - that Jesus is at the heart of Christmas, is all about not being afraid,' its Very Rev John Richardson says.

'So let's look to the new year in hope that things will get better, and let's not be afraid.'

Though the method my change, the hope of Christmas remains very much the same.