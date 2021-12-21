An Oxford woman has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Police South East arrested the woman in her 20s on Monday in connection with statements which had allegedly been made online, and took her into custody.

The woman was released on police bail on Wednesday, December 22, while further investigations are carried out.

A property in Blackbird Leys was being searched by officers in connection with the investigation this week.

The public have been warned that they will see an increased police presence in the area while officers carry out their activities.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: "Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat.

"If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.

"Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them. Action Counters Terrorism."

The CTP urged people to call 999 in the case of an emergency.