Two Sussex officers have been convicted of assaulting a teenage girl they had detained in Eastbourne.

PC Deborah Sands, 46, and PC Kris Green, 35, based in East Sussex, were found guilty of assault by using excessive use of force against her during her detention in May 2020 following a trial at Folkestone Magistrates Court last month.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr, Head of the Professional Standards Department, said: "While police need to use force at times during the course of their work, this is highly regulated, and excessive use of force is unacceptable and any incidents will be fully investigated."

As soon as we became aware of this case we made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the officers were placed on restricted duties while they were under investigation Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr, Sussex Police

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr added: "We then suspended them after an IOPC investigation led to them being charged with the offence. We will be resuming disciplinary action against the officers now that the criminal investigation has concluded."

The two officers will be sentenced on the 26th of January.