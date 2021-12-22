Newsletters have been sent out to people with a learning disability, with advice on how to book a booster jab to ensure they stay well this winter.

Learning Disability England is sending out the advice to its members who are more likely to become poorly if they get Covid-19.

The newsletter includes information about where to find up-to-date Government advice on Plan B restrictions, the Omicron variant and mask wearing.

It also includes guides about how to book vaccinations, not just for Covid but for flu too.

Thousands of people have already had their Covid booster jab Credit: PA

Speak Up and NHS England worked together to create a series of short films about getting the flu vaccine.

The film covers why it is important, who is eligible for a free vaccine, where you can get the vaccine and any reasonable adjustments that might be made.

The NHS is also offering new antibody and antiviral treatments to people with Covid-19 who are at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill.

There is a list of health conditions that mean people will be offered the treatment if they catch Covid.