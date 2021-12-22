Play video

Lotto winner Paul McDonald tells ITV News Meridian he couldn't believe the prize was real at first

A dad-of-two only discovered he had won £1,063,516 on the Lotto after finishing decorating the family home with Christmas lights.

Paul McDonald, of Bexhill, realised he had won big when he checked his emails and found one congratulating him.

The 48-year-old admitted he initially thought the winning total in his Lotto account was a mistake.

He told ITV Meridian: "I’d like to pretend I leapt about celebrating but instead I logged out, shutdown the computer, made myself a cup of tea and watched the football for five minutes.

Paul McDonald says he logged into his Lotto account about 30 times to check his win was real

"I think it was my way of dealing with the surprise but a slurp of tea and a bit of football kickstarted me again.

"I then logged back into the account about 30 times, each time expecting it to disappear but always seeing the same winning amount, eventually I took a screen grab and dashed off to catch the second half of the panto.”

Paul added: “This win will mean we can enjoy little sparkles every now and then. Whether it’s a luxury ski-holiday to Aspen, Christmas trips to Lapland, meals out with family and friends or weekends away just for us.

"Breaking out from daily life and making memories is going to be utterly life-changing.

“It’s crazy, one minute you’re battling with extension leads and focused on putting up the Christmas lights, hoping to make it to the second half of the local Christmas panto to see your youngest’s performance, the next you’re a millionaire."

Paul says he won't be giving up his job in logistics.

He said: "I'll still carry on working. I like work to be honest, and you get used to working. But, I've got a Christmas break planned with the family and I'll return to work in January."