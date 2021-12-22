Play video

Watch a video report by ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

The family of a teenager with an aggressive form of cancer are pinning their hopes on raising enough money for him to receive a new form of treatment in Germany.

Oliver Ross from Ashford, Kent, was diagnosed in July when he continued to experience repeated headaches after coming down with a virus .

"I knew that this was something more than just the headache," Oliver's mother Claire Ross-Duffield told ITV Meridian.

Oliver Ross' family are fundraising for him to have specialist treatment in Germany

Doctors found a lesion on his brain and after an urgent operation, surgeons were able to remove 75% of the tumour.

But a quarter of the mass still remains inside Oliver's brain.

The family were told his options on the NHS comprised gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy - but felt they need to do more.

Oliver's stepfather, Kevin Duffield, said: "When the diagnosis came through we had all that to deal with all the emotion and everything to do with his illness, and then we're having to find somewhere to go ourselves.

"As parents, you want to go to the doctors and you want them to say, this is what's wrong this is what we're going to do to fix it especially when it's a child.

"To have to scour the internet and look and find things out for yourself. It's scary."

Doctors were only able to remove 75% of the tumour in his brain

Fundraising has been taking place with various events to try and get Oliver to undergo a form of treatment known as immunotherapy.

It works by training the body's immune system to recognise and attack the cancer cells.

The procedure is expensive, and Oliver would require regular trips to Germany so the family are trying to raise as much money as possible.

Over £90,000 has been raised so far and the family are appealing to the public to help generate as much money as possible.

Huw Adams, from the charity Brain Tumour Research, would like to see immunotherapy offered on the NHS.

"So in this country here, if you're diagnosed with a glioblastoma you have a range of options so you can have chemotherapy or radiotherapy or surgery, and the standard of care hasn't changed.

"There are new opportunities through immunotherapy and that's what Oliver's family have found out about are trying to find the funding themselves."

Claire and Kevin added: "Fundraising is phenomenal it's been overwhelming. The community has really come behind us, strangers, everybody has jumped on board to help.

"That's why we want to do as much fundraising as we can so that if we offered something we can donate doesn't stop us."