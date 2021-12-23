Play video

Pippa Vickers, 10, speaks to ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan

A schoolgirl, who has beaten leukaemia after being diagnosed at the age of six, has been given an award for her courage and bravery.

Pippa Vickers, who is now aged 10, has been given a 'star award' by Cancer Research UK for her unwavering positive spirit.

Pippa, from Nutley in East Sussex, was asked by the charity to host a special film alongside TV personalities like Dr Ranj and singer Pixie Lott, to tell the stories of other young people who have gone through similar treatments.

The film was made to highlight the impact cancer has on young lives and to encourage more nominations for the accolade in the run up to Christmas.

Pippa presenting Cancer Research UK's Star Awards Credit: Cancer Research UK

Now two years cancer free, Pippa wants to become a doctor after being inspired by those who saved her life at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Pippa said: "I want to be a doctor because I feel like I could help the people like me going through cancer."

Pippa's mum Laura says she experienced a sense of relief when her daughter was diagnosed, because they finally knew what they were fighting.

Pippa was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of six Credit: Laura Vickers

Laura said: "We had been in hospital for several months with no answers at all.

"Several months of Pippa not walking, not sitting up and in so much pain.

"At least you know there’s something seriously wrong that you can now deal with and hopefully beat it as we fortunately did."

Pippa ringing the bell at the end of her cancer treatment Credit: Laura Vickers

Pippa said: "I thought mum would be quite upset about it, but when she showed me she’s quite brave, it inspired me to keep going. I didn’t feel ill, I just knew I needed to keep smiling and carrying on."

Lynn Daly, from Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People, said: "Pippa has been through so much in her 10 years but today she shines like the star she is!

"She is a brilliant host for the Star Awards film and is a great example of the advances that have been made in cancer treatment for children over the years.

Pippa was given a 'star award' for her bravery Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment, and many youngsters may experience serious long-term side effects.

"That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to ensure more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.

"We’re urging people to nominate inspirational children like Pippa now, so that many more can receive the acknowledgement they deserve."