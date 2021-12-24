Play video

Scarlett's family tell ITV News Meridian's reporter Kerry Swain about how her hospitalisation felt like the "end of the world".

A 12-year-old girl with a rare condition that left her paralysed says her greatest wish has come true this Christmas.

Scarlett Griffin, from Chichester in Sussex, spent three months in hospital after a cluster of abnormal cells on her spinal cord, called a Cavernoma, suddenly ruptured.

She had to undergo over five hours of emergency surgery and spent three months in hospital.

Before she was hospitalised, Scarlett was a fit and active girl who loved dancing and running.

Now, the schoolgirl is adjusting to life with paralysis affecting her legs.

But her Christmas wish has come true, and she's now out of hospital and back with her family for the festive period.

Scarlett plans to spend it baking biscuits with her grandmother.

Scarlett loves to bake with her grandmother Credit: ITV News Meridian

Scarlett says she enjoys baking, playing games and filming videos and hopes to still fulfill her dream of dancing and singing.

Despite the dark days, the schoolgirl remains positive.

She told ITV News Meridian: "It's not that bad because you can still get around.

"It's not like you are stuck in one place you can still get round outside and still get round houses it's just you can't move your legs."

Scarlett is now back at the heart of the family this Christmas Credit: ITV News Meridian

Scarlett's dad, Mike Griffin, said it has been a difficult time for the family.

"Initially it was the end of the world, if I'm honest.

"It was tough mentally on all of us but Scarlett's extremely mentally strong and she's extremely positive about things."

Scarlett has been documenting her journey online, where her parents say she has an avid audience for videos of her progress and her everyday life.

Scarlett's mum, Sara Todd, said: "She wants to help people if it ever happens again, that's one of her aims, she wants to help another child."

Scarlett has been having physiotherapy sessions to help her recovery Credit: Mike Griffin & Sara Todd

Scarlett's family says private treatment at the Neurokinex spinal cord injury rehabilitation centre near Gatwick Airport is helping her recovery.

They plan to continue fundraising so the sessions can continue.

Sara added: "Seeing her have a smile on her face, wanting to join in things, play games, laughing."