Two pedestrians have been injured after a car crashed into a village's church graveyard in West Berkshire.

A seven-year-old boy and a man in his seventies were hurt in the crash outside St Mary's Church in Stratfield Mortimer on Thursday.

The man required surgery for his injured arm and suffered cuts to his body, while the boy suffered minor injuries, police said.

A woman aged in her 40s was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital after police believe she suffered a "medical episode" while driving.

Debris from the crash could still be seen on Friday morning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The silver Volvo came off the road in Stratfield Mortimer at around 1.35pm on December 23, before crashing into the church graveyard, police said.

PC Adam Price, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with everyone injured in this road traffic collision.

"It is thought to be caused by a medical episode and is not being treated as malicious or deliberate at this time.

Credit: Paul King/This is Reading 247

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a silver Volvo driving around Stratfield Mortimer around the time of the incident or the collision itself.

"Please review any dash-cam footage if you were in the local area in case it has captured anything that could help our investigation.

"If you have any information please report it by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210577328."