Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

A band of volunteers in Medway will be handing out hundreds of Christmas dinners today (25 December) to families in need, people on their own, and the homeless.

The team in Rochester have spent hours this week preparing food, packing up boxes and writing Christmas cards to hand out on the big day.

Grace Kelly is one of three co-organisers who make it all happen, by harnessing the help of the Medway business community.

Grace Kelly (left) is a co-organiser of the Christmas community lunch. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She said: "A lot of people want an opportunity to give back to the community. When there is a local charity that they can step in to help, as long as we have all the paperwork, we're happy."

"We've got a lot of old age people who can't cope putting a Christmas dinner together. So we've got some people that are staying for lunch, and some that will be picking up a hot dinner."

The rest are being delivered by volunteer drivers to families across Medway that are struggling during the festive period.

Volunteers preparing food for those in need over the festive period. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tracey Westell, a volunteer, believes it's important now more than ever to give something back."I think especially over the last two years we've needed to have some more assistance and help for those that are in need.

"It is really important to reach out to those people, especially at Christmas."

And once the day is over, the question is...who will be doing the washing up?