The daughter of a man killed by a drink driver is pleading with people not to get behind the wheel this Christmas if they've consumed alcohol or drugs.

Nicola Bailey is backing Sussex Police's campaign to crackdown on drink and drug driving over the festive period.

Her father Nicholas Bailey died in a crash in Crawley Down last June.

The 74-year-old was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a car coming straight towards him. He suffered multiple injuries and tragically died at the scene.

She said: "By the time I got to him at the crash site he was gone. The images from that evening will stay with me for ever."

The driver, Kevin Pratt, had drunk several glasses of wine that day and his last drink was just 20 minutes before he got behind the wheel to head home.

Pratt has been jailed for two years and three months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and causing death by careless driving.

At Hove Crown Court on December 21 he was also disqualified from driving for four years and six months.

Following the sentencing, Nicola Bailey said the incident is a stark reminder of the potential consequences of drink or drug driving.

She said: "Mine and my family’s lives have been smashed apart. The pain and grief of losing my Dad in such an horrific manner is both unbearable and indescribable. It is complete and utter devastation."

"The man that killed him, he had a choice. He chose to drive after he had been drinking. Every action carries consequences, and the consequences of his actions were fatal.

“Could you live with yourself knowing that you had killed someone and shattered so many other lives alongside? You have a choice."

Officers in Sussex have so far made 152 arrests as part of their crackdown on drink and drug driving over the Christmas period, which runs from December 1 to January 1.

Meanwhile in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, dozens of people have been arrested and hundreds more have been stopped as part of the force's festive crackdown on drink and drug driving.

In Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, within the first two weeks of Operation Holly (Wednesday 1 December to Wednesday 15 December):

567 breath tests were conducted, with ten positive results

78 drug wipes were carried out, with 35 positive results

138 people have been arrested, 84 for drink driving and 54 for drug driving

Police have warned that the figures are set to rise even further, as police stops continue.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of Hampshire & Thames Valley Police Road Safety Unit, said: "For anyone out there considering driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs over the festive period, these figures should act as a serious warning.

Drink and drug driving is one of the four main causes of injury and death on our roads. Even the slightest amount in your system could reduce your ability to drive safely, therefore increasing the risk of causing serious harm to yourself or others. Sergeant Dave Hazlett, Hampshire & Thames Valley Police Road Safety Unit

He added, “We are out in your communities, and if we know the signs of drink and drug driving - so is it worth the risk of being caught, let alone the harm you could do to yourself and other road users?

“We are making arrests and will be stopping more vehicles as the operation progresses, with the help of officers across all areas of Hampshire Constabulary.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of drivers who are making the right choices and complying with the law.

“Our priority is always to make the roads safer for everyone.”