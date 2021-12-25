Cyclist in his 50's dies in Christmas Eve crash involving car in Weymouth

An investigation has been launched following a crash in Weymouth, Dorset, in which a cyclist in his 50's died.

Police were called to the A354 Weymouth Way at around 11.29am on Christmas Eve 2021.

A silver Mitsubishi 4x4 and a cyclist were involved in the collision.

The cyclist, a man in his 50's was seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Mitsubishi wasn't injured.

The A354 was closed between the Manor roundabout and Chafeys roundabout while emergency services responded to the incident. The road has now reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The A354 Weymouth Way, Dorset Credit: Google Earth

Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this devastating time.

An investigation into this collision is underway and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have captured it on dashcam, to please contact Dorset Police. Sergeant Dave Cotterill, Dorset Police

“Finally, I would like to thank motorists, local businesses and residents for their patience and understanding during the road closures, which are entirely necessary to allow us to respond to this incident.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101.