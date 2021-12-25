Swimmers take a Christmas Dip in the sea to raise money for new hospice

Play video

Hundreds of swimmers braved the cold in Bournemouth this morning for a festive dip in the sea.

The traditional Christmas morning White Christmas dip took place by Boscombe Pier to raise money for a new Macmillan hospice.

More than 750 people turned out, with many in fancy dress for the festive dip, hoping to raise £50,000.

Hundreds of people turned out for the White Christmas Dip in Boscombe

2021 marked the charity's 13th Christmas day dip. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The swim in 2019 saw their Christmas fundraising top £250,000.

This year the sea temperature reached around 9-10 degrees, with lifeguards keeping watch so everyone was safe.

This year funds raised will be put towards 'Brick by Brick', Macmillan Caring Locally’s appeal to build a new hospice to replace the Macmillan Unit at Christchurch in Dorset.

Swimmers brave the cold temperatures for a Christmas day dip

Event founder and organiser Tommy Baker said, "The White Christmas Dip has raised money for Macmillan Caring Locally every year since its infancy in 2008.

"Over the years we’ve grown to the charities largest event and annual fundraiser and in 2019 saw us raise over £250,000 since we began for the local Palliative Care Unit in Christchurch Hospital.

"Macmillan Caring Locally has no connection to the National Charities bearing the same name, which is a common conception and all funds raised help the terminally ill in our local area.

"Due to Covid we were unable to dip in 2020, which coincidentally was year 13 of the dip, it was clearly unlucky for us!

"This year we’ve had to adapt due to current guidelines and restrictions but we’re pleased to be able to go ahead and carry on supporting such a good cause."Juliet Lewis, 50, took part. She said, "It was amazing, such a good atmosphere and so much fun on Christmas day.

"It was very cold, takes your breath away, but fab. I raised about £60, we came for a bit of festive madness."In a statement on Facebook, organisers said, "With another dip done and many of you now sitting down to eat your Christmas dinners we would like to thank every one of you that joined us this year.

"After a year off it was great to be back with what is a tradition for so many people and family’s. With that we want to say a big THANK YOU to all the volunteers above that take time out of their Christmas morning in order to make it possible for the event happen.

"Once again thank you guys, Merry Christmas all and look forward to seeing you next year."