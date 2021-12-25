A telephone box in Surrey has been transformed into a gingerbread house to help raise money for people experiencing homelessness.

The phone box can be found on the village green in Compton, decorated in candy canes and gingerbread people.

With the help of some friends, Chris Sharples and his partner Jon Moore, who have lived in the village for eighteen years, decided to turn the box into the classic Christmas treat to raise money for the charity Crisis.

The creation has been praised for its charm by local MP Jeremy Hunt.

Chris Sharples said it felt ironic to create an idealised gingerbread house.

He said: "Christmas is such a celebration of the home and it is heightened by the fact that so many people just don’t have one. We will be maintaining interest in fundraising by creating funny little posts on Instagram using the Gingerbread people.

"Last year we supported a local children’s hospice but this year we chose Crisis because supporting people experiencing homelessness matters”.

Chris and Jon have so far raised more than £1,300.

The installation will remain in place until 6 January, with the money raised going towards things like hot meals and a safe place to stay over the festive period.