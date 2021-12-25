In pictures: Thousands of runners head out for Christmas Day Parkrun events

Thousands of people across the Meridian region dressed in their finest Christmas running gear this morning to take part in the Christmas Day Parkrun.

The free event takes place every Saturday morning at 0900, and Christmas morning was no exception.

In Weymouth, Dorset, runners gathered for the 5 kilometre route along the seafront.

Preston Park in Brighton:

The series of five kilometre community runs returned in July 2021 after being forced to shutdown since March 2020.

Those who take part say they are a great way to keep fit but just as important as a way of of bringing friends and families together.

Runners braved the wind and rain at Ladygrove park in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

Prospect Park, Reading

Southsea, Hampshire

Parkruns are held in parks and open spaces across the world. There are currently around 700 events in the UK.

The race is free to enter and run entirely by volunteers.

Runners register, get a barcode and pick up tokens that allow them to monitor their run times.

Runners gathered at Marine Parade East in Lee-on-the-Solent on Christmas Day.

Southampton Common, Hampshire

Runners at Southampton Common Credit: Southampton Parkrun

Maidstone, Kent