Man in his 60s dies in car crash on Christmas Eve

A man in his 60s has died in a crash in Hampshire on Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to the A34 northbound near the A303 slip road at 6:10pm.

A black Peugeot 3008 collided with a road barrier and sign at the side of the carriageway near to the slip road.

The collision happened on the A34 northbound near the A303 slip road Credit: Google Earth

The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampshire Police have confirmed the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash cam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand to get in contact.