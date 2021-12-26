Memorabilia of Hampshire cricket legend Derek Shackleton set for auction

An England blazer worn by cricketing legend Derek Shackleton is among the memorabilia set to go under the hammer.

Hundreds of photos, cricket bats and balls are also among the items belonging to the cricketer which will be up for auction in January.

Mr Shackleton was a Hampshire and England bowler in the 1950s and 60s.

His family had found the items gathering dust in a wardrobe.

Derek's England blazer worn on tours to India and Pakistan is estimated to fetch between £400 and £600. Credit: Hansons

Derek's son Julian Shackleton and daughter Caroline Raven, both from Dorset, have offered the memorabilia to Hansons Auctioneers.

They say it gives them an opportunity to celebrate their Dad's life and sporting achievements.

Julian said: "Dad's collection has been stuck at the bottom of a wardrobe for 10 years. No one has seen it or enjoyed it.

"I will be 70 next birthday and my sister is 67, we have no one to pass the collection on to and have been wondering what might happen to it."

Derek Shackleton was signed by Hampshire in 1948. Credit: Hansons

Richard Madley, a leading sports memorabilia auctioneer, said: "This collection is destined to gain attention from Hampshire County Cricket Club and its fans, many of whom have enjoyed a game seated in The Derek Shackleton Suite in the club's Ageas Bowl cricket ground."

Shackleton was signed by Hampshire in 1948.

Originally destined to be a batsman, he was encouraged to return to pace bowling. He played his first Test against the West Indies in 1950.

He holds the record for the most first-class wickets taken by any Hampshire player.

The Derek Shackleton collection is being offered in Hansons Auctioneers' on January 22.