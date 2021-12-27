Eleven year old boy dies following car crash on the M3 near Winchester

An eleven year old boy has died shortly after a car crash on the M3 near Winchester.

Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision, which happened at 8.50pm on the night of Sunday, 26th December.

The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he later died.

The incident happened when a family from Fair Oak, Eastleigh were travelling in a red Nissan Qashqai on the southbound M3.

The vehicle was on the slip road at junction 11 when it was in collision with the barrier.

Fatal crash on M3 Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The driver, a 61-year-old man, suffered serious, potentially life changing, injuries.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

A 48-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

We know the family were travelling from the Basingstoke area so we’d like to appeal to anyone who may have been travelling along this stretch of the motorway prior to the collision, who may have seen the vehicle, to get in touch with us. Inspector Andy Storey

Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision. Did you see what happened?

Do you have dash cam footage showing the collision or the moments beforehand?If so, contact police on 101 or report online, quoting Operation Nomic reference number 44210516070.