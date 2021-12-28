Floods sweep through homes in Crowborough again

Play video

This report is by ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan.

Floods have swept through parts of Crowborough in Sussex. Homeowners have been left counting the cost of heavy downpours.

They've clearing up and blame overflowing drains.

This is becoming a regular occurrence for residents in Western Road, Crowborough.

Fire crews have been pumping out water left from heavy rain.

It couldn't do much more damage to Sarah Simmons' cottage though, the carpets were already ripped up from the last flooding three weeks ago.

It's horrendous because you have your heart in your mouth and you're constantly looking out of the window thinking, it's happening again. We're nowhere near straight from the last time. We've still got months of the house drying out with constant fans blowing and the dehumidifiers making a racket. No one should have to live like that. Sarah Simmons

East Sussex County Council said "We would like to apologise to residents who have been subjected to flooding in Western Road, Crowborough. Drainage work has been carried in the last few weeks as promised but unfortunately this hasn’t resolved the issue. Our engineers will be looking into this again as soon as possible".