Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno gives Dartford youngster a Christmas surprise

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan

They say you should never meet your heroes, but whoever said that clearly couldn't see the sheer excitement on James' face when Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno paid him a surprise visit for Christmas.

The nine-year-old Gunners fan has been learning to walk again.

He has a benign spinal tumour and was undergoing his latest round of chemotherapy just hours before the £22million shot stopper saved the day.

James Lewis and his dad recall the moment

His dad, also called James, organised the surprise with the help of My Shining Star, a Kent based children's cancer charity that offers emotional and financial support to families.

Anita Marinelli, from the charity, said: "I had a message late at night saying that Bern and Sophie would like to come and visit this child at his house."

"We've had experiences with some of these players and they've been brilliant, as you could imagine. But even for me, I was just absolutely overwhelmed at how kind they were."

Anita continued: "For me its just as important to give the parents a boost as well as the child, because it gives them that lift to keep on fighting."