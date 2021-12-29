Drivers warned to take care after hundreds of deer incidents in Ashdown Forest

Play video

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

There are more drivers on the roads in the South East and there are more deer living in the forests and woodland: especially on the Kent and Sussex border.

It's that increase in numbers that have caused rising cases of animals being hit by motorists. Rangers are warning drivers to take care.

Fallow deer are just one of a number of species that call the Ashdown forest home. Now deer numbers are thought to be at their highest level in more than a thousand years.

The Ashdown Forest is home to a number of species of deer including Fallow, Roe and Muntjac.

The animals have no natural predators, but unfortuately it's the car which is their biggest threat.

Rangers have been called to over 240 incidents involving deer since January and are warning drivers to take extra care when driving through the forests' winding roads.