'It's upsetting': Priest's anguish after church buildings trashed by vandals

Video report from ITV News Meridian's Mike Pearse

Boarded up windows are the result of repeated attacks at the offices and centre which are part of the St Peter & St John Catholic Church in Camberley.

The problems began back in the summer, with young people meeting up on land behind the building. There have been a number of break-ins with windows smashed, a shed demolished and a TV vandalised.

Even CCTV cameras put in to catch the vandals were stolen.

Father Paul Turner

Father Paul Turner, said: "We've had a lot of break-ins, a lot of broken windows and people climbing on the roof and getting through to the Parish office. A lot of nuisance stuff really."

"It's been going on for about six months. We have a lot of young people who come and sit around here and that's fine really. But I think the trouble is is that other people hear about this and gather here."

Some of the damage caused by the vandals. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It's thought some of the damage has been caused by young people from a local estate and now Surrey police are carrying out more patrols and more security cameras are being installed.

It's very upsetting. You feel a bit of a fool really. You feel that you've shown hospitality to people who've abused it. You go away and you wonder if there'll be damage the next day. It takes up all your energy and costs money Father Paul Turner

Anyone who has information on these incidents are being asked to contact police on 101.