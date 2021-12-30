The family of an 11-year-old boy who died in a single-vehicle collision on the M3 at Winchester have paid emotional tribute to him.

Police were called around 8.50pm on Boxing Day when a red Nissan Qashqai, which was travelling on the M3 southbound, collided with a roadside barrier on the slip road at junction 11 near Winchester.

Eleven-year-old Alfie Mario Aiello-Da Cruz was rushed to Southampton General Hospital where he later died.

The driver, a 61-year-old man, suffered serious, potentially life changing, injuries.

A 48-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl suffered minor injuries, and were also taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Today, the 11-year-old crash victim's family said: "Our beloved Alfie. We were so lucky to have you in our lives, giving us brightness, joy, love and happiness."

"Now that you have been taken away from us so suddenly and at such a young age, just 11 years-old, we are going to miss you forever.

His family added: "We will carry in our hearts your love for all of our lives, until our last breath, and we hope that one day we will meet in God’s heaven to give you the last hug that we wished to have given to you before you left."

"We love you and always will. Anna, Marcos and Chloe.”

Police officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with information.

The collision happened on the slipway at junction 11 of the M3 southbound. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Mark Furse, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident, in which an 11-year-old boy has sadly and so suddenly lost his life.

"We are working hard to understand the exact circumstances, and I want to appeal to anyone with information - particularly anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicle - to make contact with us, and allow us to piece together this young boys final moments

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting the reference 44210516070.