Kentish Chough to be reintroduced to Kent coast after 200 year absence

Video report from ITV News Meridian's John Ryall

A bird rooted in the history of Kent, but not seen in the county for more than 200 years, is set to make a comeback. Red-billed Choughs hatched and reared at a Herne Bay conservation centre are to be released at Dover's white cliffs.

But first they had a visitor from Canterbury Cathedral, where the birds are associated with an act of murder.

It is said that a Kentish Chough paddled in the blood of Archbishop Thomas Becket after his assassination at Canterbury Cathedral in 1170. Hence, according to myth, the bird's red legs and beak.

851 years later, the choughs bred at the Wildwood conservation centre have been visited by the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, standing in for the current Archbishop, laid low not by knights but by a Christmas cold.

Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury

Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury, said: ''I've got here my medal of the Freemen of the City, which I use from time to time, and on it are the three Choughs, which is the sign of Thomas Becket. "

It was a secret sign when all mention of Becket was banned by Henry the 8th. The city kept the three choughs. So having worn that for years now, this is the first time I've met them 'live'. And goodness, they were really lovely to meet Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury

Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury meets the choughs. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Laura Gardner, Wildwood conservation centre: ''In the British Isles the species ahs declined over 500 years through persecution and changes in land-use. We're hoping to restore the species back to Kent where it's been missing for 200 years.''

Once released, the progress of the birds will be monitored by volunteers and GPS trackers.

The hope is to re-establish a self sustaining wild population of a bird that has come close to extinction, with just 23 breeding pairs left in England.