CCTV captures two people wearing masks breaking into the store in Chichester

A number of drones worth more than £100,000 have been stolen from a family-run business in West Sussex.

Two people wearing masks were seen on CCTV breaking into the store on Terminus Road in Chichester shortly after midnight on Tuesday, December 28.

Mark Boyt, who owns the Drone Safe Register shops, believes the store was targeted by professional thieves who stole their Boxing Day orders within just a few minutes.

He said: "It's really disappointing because we worked so hard recently to build our name... it's really really sad how someone can just come in within two and a half, three minutes, and completely destroy your business.

Mark Boyt speaks to ITV News Meridian:

"We've got January coming up, we normally have a very big January sale, and obviously now we haven't got the stock for that."

Mark says the drones have to be activated using their unique serial number which could cause problems for people who may unknowingly buy them from thieves.

A number of drones worth more than £100,000 were stolen from the store Credit: ITV News Meridian

He added: "It's going to be really sad for people to buy these drones thinking that they're genuine and they're not.

"They're probably not going to work when they want to activate them and use them.

The store was targeted on December 28 Credit: ITV News Meridian

"We've already been sent one online which looks like one of ours."

Mark says he has been "taken back" by the "love and support" he has been shown by the drone community.

Police are asking anybody who witnessed anything in the area around the time of the burglary which could help with the investigation to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 0008 of 28/12.