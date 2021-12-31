Around 50,000 homes could be affected by strike action among refuse collectors in East Sussex.

The first of three days of strike action began in Eastbourne on New Year's Eve.

HGV drivers and other workers joined a picket line outside the depot on Courtlands Road on Friday morning, December 31.

The GMB Union says the row with South East Environmental Services, which is owned by Eastbourne Council, is over pay and safety issues.

GMB Union's southern region representative, Declan MacIntyre:

Declan MacIntyre, from the GMB Union's southern region, said: "It's something that they don't want to do, they realise the impact this has on the residents, they are servants to those residents and carry out a job which they're diligent and actually really proud of.

"Taking strike action is not anything they would have wanted to do, but they've been left with no option just to try and have their voices heard."

The industrial action will take place on the following days:

December 31, 2021

January 7, 2022

January 10, 2022

In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council said: "Council staff who are not part of the strike action were stopped by the GMB Union from carrying out refuse collections today. We apologise to all our residents for the inconvenience this action has caused.

"Earlier today (31/12/21) a representative from the GMB Union stood in front of our refuse vehicles as they attempted to leave the depot. This act was dangerous, and we are taking legal advice to avoid any repeat of this reckless behaviour.

"We are trying to resolve the situation as quickly as possible and will keep residents updated through the local media, on the council website – www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk - and via social media channels - @EastbourneBC.

"The council’s senior management met with the GMB Union on the 22nd December and considered it a positive step forward, so it is deeply disappointing that they have taken this action today.

"Residents should take their bins back in from the kerbside until their next scheduled collection day. All additional side waste will also be removed during the next collection."