A second body has been found inside a block of flats decimated by fire two weeks ago.

Thames Valley Police said the remains were discovered inside Rowe Court, Reading, on Thursday.

The body has yet to be recovered or identified due to concerns that the building could collapse.

It brings the number of confirmed casualties inside the building following the fire on December 15, to two.

Police originally said one person was found dead and two more reported missing.

However on Friday, officers updated the investigation and said: "Tragically, we know that one person has died as a result of this incident. Yesterday (30/12), a second deceased person was located in the building.

"It is likely these are the two people who have been reported missing, however we cannot confirm at this time."

A police spokesman added: “Due to the structural instability of the building, it currently remains impossible to recover those who are inside.

“In the weeks since the fire, scaffolding has been put in place around the site and good progress has been made.

“However, in recent days, the building has started to collapse inwards, which has resulted in some parts of the roof falling inside.

“It is, therefore, possible that further collapses will occur due to the instability of the building.

“While it is impossible to predict when or if this will happen, the emergency services continue to monitor the site closely as well as weather conditions which could affect the situation.

Workers could be seen erecting scaffolding around the building on Thursday, December 23. Credit: ITV News Meridian

“If the collapse does occur, it is expected that this could be loud as well as visible to those living nearby.

“In the event of a collapse, people are advised that they should keep windows and doors closed to prevent dust from entering their homes.”

Hakeem Kigundu, 31, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due before Reading Crown Court in February.