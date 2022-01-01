Covid forces Salisbury hospital to close to all but essential visitors

Salisbury District Hospital has taken the decision to close to all but essential visitors, in response to the growing number of COVID-19 infections in the local community.

The measures come into effect from midnight on January 1st.

There will be a few exceptions such as those visiting patients receiving End of Life care, the maternity ward and those visiting children. Details will be available from the specific wards.

Stacey Hunter, Chief Executive of Salisbury Foundation Trust, said the decision was taken "with deep regret".

"We appreciate how important visiting loved ones is and will be keeping the situation under constant review.

"When community COVID-19 rates fall to an acceptable level we will re-open visiting as soon as possible."

The hospital added that they operate a Message to a Loved One service and ward teams were always happy to help facilitate meetings via digital platforms such as Zoom and FaceTime.

"For further information about exceptions please contact the relevant ward and the team will be happy to advise," said a spokesman.

They added, "The best protection against COVID-19 infection remains the vaccination programme and I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated and take up the offer of a booster as soon as possible."