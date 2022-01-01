A man has been arrested after a woman was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' in a suspected acid attack in Portslade, East Sussex.

She has been taken to hospital following the incident at 10.53am, on New Year's Day.

Police officers rushed to Brasslands Drive, alongside the fire service, ambulance crews and a Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) team on Saturday.

Sussex Police confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm and has been taken into custody.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

“No one else has been harmed and there is no threat to the public."

Brasslands Drive was closed for several hours as inquiries were carried out.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to report online or ring 101, quoting reference 742 of 01/01.