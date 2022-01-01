Swimmers in Dorset greet the New Year with dawn swim

Hardy swimmers enjoyed an early morning dip at Boscombe on New Year's Day to welcome 2022.

Dozens arrived at dawn to brave the waters, which despite being unseasonably warm were still chilly.

Swimmers tackle the sea in an early morning dip Credit: PA Andrew Matthews

The Met Office said temperatures on the south coast would reach 14C-15C on New Year's Day, incredibly mild for the time of year.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud urged people to “make the most of the warmth because a change is on the way as we go into the early part of next week”.

He said: “We are going to be losing the sub-tropical air flow and replacing it with some things from the north.

“Temperatures will definitely go back to average, with a return of frost and some snow in the forecast across north areas and across the hills.”

The average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.