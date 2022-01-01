A woman has died and a man is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries after a road traffic collision on New Year's Eve.

Wiltshire Police were called to the incident on the B4192 between the villages of Whittonditch and Knighton near Ramsbury, at 3.30pm on December 31st.

Officers investigating the crash say two vehicles were involved.

Sadly the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened in rural Wiltshire

The driver of the other car, a man in his early 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for potentially life changing injuries.

The families of those involved have been informed and are being supported by trained family liaison officers, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.