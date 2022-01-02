Fog warnings from Fire Service as crews cut driver from crashed car

Firefighters are warning motorists to drive to the conditions, after a car crashed in fog on a roundabout near Chipping Norton.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service have released photographs of the badly damaged vehicle, which appeared to have flipped over, trapping one person inside.

The incident happened on the outskirts of the town at around 10.20pm on New Year's Eve, at a roundabout where the A361 crosses the A3400.

On arrival, crews discovered a badly damaged car on its side on the roundabout.

Credit: OFRS

OFRS wrote about the operation on their Facebook page:

"With assistance from colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, the Critical Care Doctors from Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Thames Valley Police all roads entering the roundabout were shut and work to release the casualty began.

"Using hydraulic cutters, the roof was folded down to give access to the casualty, where we could then safely assess and get them into the care of the paramedics and doctors on scene.

"Please always remember to drive to the conditions, as we are getting frequent foggy nights at the moment."