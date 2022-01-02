Sussex Police say a woman sprayed with a noxious substance at a house in Portslade, has been discharged from hospital with no lasting ill-effects.

A second woman present at the scene was also taken to hospital as a precaution but has also been discharged.

Emergency services were called to an address in Brasslands Drive, at 10.53am on Saturday (1 January).

Emergency services were at the scene for several hours

A Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) team also attended as a precaution, while the nature of the substance was assessed.

Sussex Police said in a statement; "The exact nature of the substance has not yet been confirmed but it appears to have been made of material that does not contain acid."

A 33-year-old man from Bognor who was arrested on Saturday afternoon on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, and possession of offensive weapons, is still in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time and the man and woman are known to each other.