Elderly motorist banned after driving 10mph on a 60mph road

A man in his eighties has been banned from driving after police spotted him driving his car at 10mph on a road with a 60mph limit.

Officers found the elderly motorist after calls from concerned drivers, who saw him driving his Ford on the busy A346 between Marlborough and Swindon.

The incident happened at 8.30pm on Christmas Day, and raised concerns about the gentleman's eyesight.

The vehicle was returned to the driver’s home address by officers and an eye test was undertaken the next day, due to it needing to be conducted in the daylight, which the driver failed and the DVLA have revoked his licence.

PC Sean Williams said: “It is a concern that this man was behind the wheel of a car and we are thankful for those who called us to alert us and that this didn’t end in something far more serious.

“We stress that you must not get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you are not fit to do so, and this includes meeting the DVLA’s standards of vision for driving.

“We advise anyone with concerns to take regular eye tests to ensure they are able to read a number plate from 20 metres and also urge family members to ensure relatives are fit to drive.”