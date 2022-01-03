Rescue centre owners devastated after vandals torch cattery

Play video

Watch our report by ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley

The owners of an animal rescue centre in the New Forest have been left heartbroken after arsonists set fire to their cattery.

It's the second time in a year the the All Animal rescue in Holbury has been targeted by vandals.

This time they set fire to the cattery - housing three feral cats. A storage unit was also ransacked, with food, crates and equipment stolen.

Sarah Mills discovered the damage when she went to feed the animals.

It's believed the cats inside escaped the blaze but now the couple say they are going to have to spent thousands of pounds on security to stop it happening again, at a time when their limited funds are needed more than ever.

The rescue and rehoming centre was set up in 2008 by Ross and Sarah - who say they'll now have to spent thousands of pounds on cameras and fences.

New shelters will be built out of concrete not wood, with the extra costs delaying their plans to extend the sanctuary.

It's thought the break in could be linked to similar incidents in the area - Sarah and Ross say they have been touched by the community who've offered support and help.