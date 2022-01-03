Play video

Watch: Heather Edwards' report on the service held at St Barnabus Church.

A memorial service has taken place for Olly Stephens, exactly a year after the 13 year old was stabbed to death in Reading.

Olly was lured to a park in Emmer Green on 3rd January 2021 following a row about social media.

He was fatally stabbed by two 14-year-old boys who were found guilty of murder.

They and a girl 13-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter, were sentenced to a total of 24 years in prison.

The service was relayed on loudspeakers

On Monday, more than 300 family members and friends gathered at St Barnabus Church for the service, which was broadcast outside as well for members of the public.

Bishop of Reading, the Right Reverend Olivia Graham, led proceedings.

Play video

Afterwards candles were lit outside and a two minutes silence was held.

Olly's parents, Stuart and Amanda Stephens, have campaigned for greater awareness of the dangers of knife crime among young people, and are calling for measures to prevent them being exposed to harmful material on social media.

They hoped today's service would "bring everybody together" in their son's memory.