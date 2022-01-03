Woman left with life threatening injuries after crash with lorry on A272

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after her car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A272 in West Sussex.

Police were called at 7.45pm on Sunday January 2nd, following the collision between Buck Barn and Cowfold.

The woman driving the car sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The A272 between Buck Barn and Cowfold was closed for several hours while the scene was examined.

Sussex Police thanked drivers for their patience and appealed for anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage to contact them.