A new two pound coin to celebrate the life and legacy of Dame Vera Lynn has gone on sale today (4 January).

The coin, issued by the Royal Mint to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, features a portrait of Dame Vera as she appeared during the height of her fame.

Dame Vera, who became the forces' sweetheart, lived at Ditchling near Brighton.

Her daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones said her mother would have been pleased with the coin.

Ms Lewis-Jones said: "I think she'd be thrilled actually. She'd probably say, 'well I better look at the photographs, I want to see what it looks like'.

"She was an artist and meticulous - but she would be very, very happy."

Other commemorative coins being released include the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen on a 50p, the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen on a £5, the Life and Legacy of Alexander Graham Bell on a £2, and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on a 50p.

The Royal Mint commemorative coins for 2022. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of the Consumer Division at The Royal Mint said: "Each year The Royal Mint unveils a series of commemorative coins to celebrate key milestones that helped shape Britain and this year's Annual Set is particularly special with a new 50 pence, £5 crown and special platinum set in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

"As the Original Maker of UK coins, The Royal Mint has been trusted to strike coins for Her Majesty throughout an historic 70 years on the throne and celebrated royal milestones such as previous Jubilees on commemorative crown pieces.

"The Platinum Jubilee celebration is a spectacular first for the British monarchy and for UK coin, and it is fitting that this historic anniversary has been celebrated on 50 pence - which is Britain's most loved collectable coin."