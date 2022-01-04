The friends and family of missing Dan Venes who hasn't been seen for 130 days, have made a fresh appeal for information to help find him.

The 31-year-old musician and artist was last seen in Margate at around 6pm on the 14th of August.

He had been taken to the QEQM Hospital due to concerns for his welfare.

Some possible sightings have been reported, but nothing has been confirmed.

Dan Venes was last seen wearing a red and black checkered shirt

A Find Dan Facebook group has been set up in an effort to bring him home.

The groups admin, Lucinda Rose, said: "His family are going out of their minds.

"Their hearts are broken.

"We are all doing everything we possibly can to bring Dan home.

"Dan left in black jeans a red and black checked shirt and converse type shoes however after 130 days he could be wearing anything as a lot is possible and he could be absolutely anywhere."

We have had professional drone pilots fly over rural areas, we have set up many search parties, given out hundreds of leaflets and posters and we are running out of paths to take.

Anyone with information about Dan's whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1230

Kent Police have also launched a missing persons appeal and urged the public for information.

A spokesman for Kent Police said, "Daniel Venes was last seen in the College Road area of Margate at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August 2021.

"The 31-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short, dark hair.

"He also has a short beard and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt with black jeans."

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1230.