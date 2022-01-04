Play video

A sportsman from Hampshire says he's delighted to have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List for a second time.

Stephen Park who lives in Titchfield near Fareham, received a CBE for his work as the British Cycling Performance Director.

He was already awarded an OBE for services to sailing in 2008.

Under his guidance, all of the Paralympics GB cycling team returned from the Tokyo Games with medals.

Park worked with the British Sailing Team for the Royal Yachting Association from 1997-2016.

Appointed as Olympic Manager in 2001, he led the Olympic and Paralympic Sailing Teams to the Games in Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Speaking to ITV Meridian earlier this year, Stephen Park said, "The key to being a good coach is being able to work with people, and to understand clearly what the make up of the performance you're aiming to get is going to look like, what the ingredients are.

"And then being able to work with the athletes that you have got under your charge, to work in a partnership with them, and all of the other supporting staff and coaches, to deliver the best performance on the day.

"The Olympics is the biggest gathering normally of people and it's the most watched sporting event, so therefore the pressure to perform on that given day is so much greater and different to any other event."