Oxford City Council is offering extra help for people experiencing rough sleeping this winter, after the authority secured new funding.

The council was allocated £335,592 by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in order to carry out the Protect and Vaccinate programme.

As part of this, rough sleepers will be offered Covid-safe accommodation and will be 'linked' with NHS partners to help get them fully jabbed.

This will include both first and second doses if a person has not already had them.

A coronavirus vaccine is prepared Credit: PA

The local authority says that many people experiencing rough sleeping have multiple unmet needs that can include substance dependencies, mental health needs and trauma, including the experience of domestic abuse.

These needs can put people at severe risk from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and create challenges for services trying to engage with them.

An action plan is being drawn up by the council, along with local NHS providers, to understand the best way to engage with people and overcome any barriers that may exist.

Councillor Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council said:

“The onset of winter and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant puts people experiencing rough sleeping at severe risk.

"We know people sleeping rough are particularly vulnerable. We are therefore pleased to have additional funding from DLUHC which allows us to provide more accommodation with local partners.

"We are also working with the NHS to protect more people through vaccinations as quickly as possible, building on our successful previous campaign.”