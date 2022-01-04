Unconscious jet skier rescued from the water in Poole

A jet skier who became unconscious whilst out on the water had to be rescued by lifeboat crews in Poole.

The incident, which took place on Sunday 2nd of January in the East side of Brownsea, saw both Poole lifeboats launched shortly after 1pm to assist in the rescue.

When crews arrived the jet skier is said to have regained consciousness, but he was thought to have been in the water for 'some time'.

Poole lifeboats rescue an unconscious jet skier from water at Brownsea Credit: BPM Media

The lifeboat crew carried out an assessment and a crew member transferred across from the other vessel to help administer medical care and an ambulance was requested.

The other jet skiers, who were in the party, were checked over by a the second crew.

The casualty was brought back to the station where he was then transferred into the care of the paramedics, and a critical care practitioner from Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, to get checked out at a hospital.

A spokesperson for RNLI said: "Both lifeboats were back at the station, washed down and made ready for service by 3pm. This was the first call out of the New year for Poole Lifeboat volunteers."