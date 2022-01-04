Walk-in Covid vaccinations now available for 12-15 year olds in Hampshire

Young people aged 12-15 will be able to 'walk-in' and get their covid vaccinations from this week in Hampshire.

Solent NHS trust, which runs three mass vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, is now offering the walk-in appointments.

Previously young people were asked to book an appointment online or via the 119 booking service.

12-15 year olds, as well as 16 and 17 year olds, will be able to get their first or second dose via the walk-in system.

The trust runs sites at Oakley Road in Southampton, St James' Hospital in Portsmouth and the Riverside Centre on the Isle of Wight, which are open daily from 8am to 8pm.

Record cards and vials contenting the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 booster jab vaccine seen at a vaccination centre. Credit: PA Images

However, young people must wait 12 weeks between their two appointments, rather than the standard 8 weeks for those aged 18 and above.

People aged 12-15 will need to attend a vaccination centre with their parent or guardian, who will be asked to give their consent. Children can get a 1st dose of the vaccine from the day they turn 12.

Any 12-15 year old who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is not at high risk from COVID-19 must wait 12 weeks before they can have a COVID-19 vaccine. This starts from the date of their positive PCR test.

Angela Anderson, Solent NHS Trust's Clinical Director of COVID-19 vaccinations, said:

"Anyone who gets COVID-19 can become seriously ill or have long-term effects. The COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others.

"We are opening up even more opportunities for people to get vaccinated. If you haven't yet had your first, second or booster COVID-19 jab please do take up the offer sooner rather than later."

"People who would prefer to book an appointment can do so through the national booking system. And, as well as the walk-in offer, we will shortly be opening up more appointments for 12-15 year olds."

School-age immunisation Teams will also be running further clinics for second doses only across Hampshire and Isle of Wight schools from 10 January.