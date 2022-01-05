Cockapoo puppy Paddington reunited with owner after going missing for 9 days

Play video

The owner of a puppy which ran off during a walk on Boxing Day has told ITV Meridian she is completely overwhelmed with happiness after he returned from being missing for nine days.

Paddington, a chocolate brown Cockapoo ran away during an afternoon walk in Canford Heath, Dorset, on 26 December.

During the walk, Paddington's lead became entangled with the leads of other dogs.

As his dog walker tried to untangle it, he ran off towards Canford Recycling Centre.

After nine days and nights missing, and a Facebook appeal for help, the Cockapoo was found safe and well a few miles away by two local residents.

He was taken to Canford Magna Garden Centre.

Paddington with his owner Beth at the vets

Paddington's owner Beth Paine said, "At first when I got the call to say he had been found, I wasn't sure it was Paddington, because there were no sightings of him for five days.

"When I was told he had his harness on and his collar and name tag, I couldn't believe it, I was so happy.

"When we were reunited, it took him about 30 seconds to realise it was me. We just cuddled and cried, and he was licking my face. It was so nice to have him back in my arms.

"He kept wagging his tail, it was so nice.

"He's a massive part of our family. I've always had dogs, so for him to go missing for this long was shocking. I would never want anyone else to have to go through that experience.

Beth Paine, Paddington's owner

More than 9,500 people joined a Facebook page to show their support for the search for the seven month old puppy. Posting on the page, Beth revealed he had been found.

"I am absolutely overwhelmed to tell you all that Paddington is home!!!!

"He finally handed himself in. There was numerous sightings of him this morning where he’s been camping out and then he obviously checked the weather for tonight and decided to cross a busy main road and head into Canford Magna Garden Centre for a coffee.

"Thank you SO SO much to the two hero’s who cornered him and lured him in with food.

"His tail is wagging and he has been to the vets for a thorough check over. Next is a big rest and lots of food."

Thousands of people joined a Facebook page to share information of Paddington's whereabouts

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Beth continued, "It's been stressful.

"I set up the Facebook group to get some moral support from the local community. But it went crazy, and helped massively.

"I never expected that many people to be so supportive."

Eloise Towning

Eloise Towning helped Beth search the heath extensively. She said, "The garden centre had shut the whole centre to keep him safe inside.

"When I arrived he leapt up and put his paws around him. We then drove straight to the vets to meet Beth to get him checked over.

"It was a very emotional reunion. It was such a relief, we can all rest now."