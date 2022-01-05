Drivers in the south urged to get 'up to speed' with new Highway Code rules

Play video

Watch: What are the new rules of the Highway Code?

Changes to the Highway Code will come into force at the end of the month, meaning pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders will be given greater priority over cars, vans and lorries.

The updated 'rules of the road' will be introduced on 29 January 2021.

Driving instructors in the south are already encouraging some motorists to book refresher lessons to get up to speed with the new rules.

It's been described as a 'fundamental shake-up'.

Kit Bradshaw's report

According to the Highway code, the most vulnerable road users are pedestrians, particularly children, older or disabled people, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

All road users are encouraged to be aware of The Highway Code, including pedestrians, drivers and riders.Many rules in The Highway Code are legal requirements, so those who disobey them are committing a criminal offence.

Rod Dennis, RAC

The Highway Code was first published in 1931, and has been regularly updated to reflect current practices.

It's prepared by the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The latest revision to the code will come into force from 29 January 2022.