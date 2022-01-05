Police charge 38-year-old man for murder on Isle of Wight

Officers investigating a murder in Ryde on the Isle of Wight have charged a man.

The body of 33-year-old Scott Edward Cooper, from Newport, was discovered in a flat in George Street on the afternoon of Tuesday 4 January.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said the victim was discovered in the flat. Credit: Isle of Wight Radio

Hampshire Police said Piers Carl Brazier, aged 38, of George Street in Ryde has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at West Hampshire Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday 8 January).

A 28-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Police.