The owners of a pub and restaurant in Hampshire say they've been forced to close for a week because of staff absences due to Covid, and may never recover from the effects of the virus.

Businesses across the region have been struggling to make ends meet over the Christmas period, dealing with dozens of cancellations as the Omicron variant sweeps across the south.

The Hook and Luciano’s Restaurant in Warsash reopened at the beginning of December after a major refurbishment, but co-owner Mo Toal has now created their own circuit breaker and said he's been forced to closed the venue for a week to allow staff to recover and keep their guests safe.

Four staff at the venue tested positive for Covid on a lateral flow test on the same day.

Three staff have since tested positive on a PCR test, while one employee is still waiting for their results.

They say they are hoping to reopen next week but said it's impossible to know what the next few days will bring.

Co-owner Mo Toal said, "Covid has impacted our business very heavily over the last couple of years.

"We thought we were coming through it, and then as Christmas has come and the numbers have gone higher and higher, it has caused cancellations, as people are uncomfortable with visiting pubs in crowds.

"It's been more noticeable particularly in the last two week, and with the staff crisis, it hasn't helped the business at all.

"It's been really difficult, with these unprecedented times. Originally nine out of fourteen months we were closed, we will probably never recover from it.

"It's been a case of re-grouping and re-setting and doing the best that we can in a difficult environment. With the new variant of the virus, and people being so wary, it's not helping. If anything it's possibly worse than it was before.

He added, "We re-opened at the beginning of December following a full refurbishment, and we enjoyed really good trade initially and good support form the locals.

"We are really surprised at how many cancellations that came into the business, particularly in the week of New Year, and we actually ended up cancelling our New Year's Eve gala evening which was upsetting for a lot of people and ourselves.

"All the stock and products that had been brought in as well, we had to take the decision just yesterday (Tuesday 4 January) to create our very own little circuit breaker.

He added that going forward, the worry is that the restrictions will continue.

Elsewhere in Hampshire, the owners of Central Bar in New Milton say they're stuggling to cope as covid isolation and sickness levels continue to rise.

Every member of staff at the bar called in sick at various points over the festive period due to Covid.

Landlady Sue Darcy has described Christmas and New Year as 'a nightmare'.

She told ITV Meridian, "Since reopening the business has been down fifty percent on takings.

"Christmas and the New Year with this new variant has been a nightmare with every single member of staff going off with Covid. We closed at 9pm on New Year's Eve - not a good shout.

"We had to make that decision on New Year's Eve, and ask are people coming out? We had no staff anyway, there was only two of us here.

She went on to say, "Do we pay double time for door staff, when actually no-one is probably going to come out. It worked out we made the right decision because the town was dead. Most people were at house parties. But we don't get any help for that.

"We're not a big business but we had all three members of staff off sick at the same time.

"Business-wise we have never been the same since we reopened. That's probably going to take years to build up again."